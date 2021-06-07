  1. Home
Shubhangi Atre says it’s essential to preserve and protect the environment

Television actress Shubhangi Atre, popular as Angoori in the sitcom "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain", feels Covid-19 reminds us that it is high time to understand the importance of the environment.
"The Covid-19 emergence has unleashed some drastic consequences and revealed how disastrous the loss of the ecosystem can be. We cannot attain sustainable development goals in the absence of ecosystem restoration," she said.

She added: "Preventing the biodiversity loss is the key to our survival post the pandemic. If we need the old normal days back then we must change ourselves to new normal beings, who not only keep their homes clean, but also the environment pollution free." 

"The environment provides us with life-sustaining resources, and it is essential to preserve and protect them. It is a home for many living species and maintains the balance in the ecosystem," said Shubhangi.

"There are many threats to the environment, such as deforestation and pollution, which affect not only us but all living beings around us. We have already created a lot of damage to nature, now it's high time to start being responsible," she added.

Credits :IANS

