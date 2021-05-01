Shubhangi Atre shares her views on Labour Day: It’s time to be kind, help the country to fight the crisis

Shubhangi Atre talks about the problems faced by labours in the present crisis situation on the occasion of Labour Day.

Shubhangi Atre has become a popular household name with her role of Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Recently, the actress grabbed attention as she expressed her opinions on the present condition of laborers in India on Labour’s day, which is May 1. To note, Labour Day highlights the protections of the rights of the laborers. The actress shared that in the present COVID 19 situations we need to stand by our labours. Shubhangi added that in the present year the labourers are struggling and their need the protection of their rights even more.

Furthermore, the actress stated that the workers are desperate as they have lost their source of income and now they have to put themselves through the risk of contracting the virus or face starvation. Shubangi also mentioned that in lockdown all businesses are closed and workers are laid off without even wages. “This again highlights the insecure working conditions of workers. The workers have small incomes and little savings so they cannot stock up on essentials of life to survive weeks of lockdown. They, and if their family is with them, they would start starving unless someone provides them with food. While a lockdown works for the middle classes and the well-off sections, it is next to impossible for the poor unless the state steps in and makes arrangements. There has to be free testing and hospitalisation, provision of essentials of life and clean water wherever the workers are,” the actress told TOI.

Shubhangi also requested the government and people to try to help people in need. She said that people should be kind and grounded, she is trying her best and is providing food and funding some slums for helping them. Besides, she also asked people to come forward and help the labours in crisis.

Credits :Times of India

