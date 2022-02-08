Shubhangi Atre on short film 'Wanted MR Kohli': It was completely an amazing experience

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who currently essays the role of protagonist, Angoori Bhabi in the television sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' enjoyed playing a cricket lover in the short film 'Wanted MR Kohli'

She says: "I'm not much aware about the sport. But yes, I keep reading the news on the sport. That's how I update myself about cricket. I personally enjoy watching matches only during the World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are my favourite cricketers. So, working in the short film was completely an amazing experience and it was something I had never done before."

The 10 minutes short film by Sachin Gupta also features actress Aneri Vajani who is currently seen in television drama 'Anupamaa' and actress Priyanka Lulla.

Shubhangi says: "I am playing the character of Gully who is completely different from my real personality. Aneri, Priyanka and I essayed friends. It was the first time we met and really was an amazing experience working with them. We almost completed our shoot within 4 hours. We enjoyed each other's company."

Shubhangi is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Kasturi', 'Chidiya Ghar', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa' among others.

Also Read: Shubhangi Atre’s home: Inside the beautiful and expansive home of Angoori Bhabhi