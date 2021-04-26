Shubhangi Atre tests negative for COVID 19: First time, negative word gave me immense happiness

Shubhangi Atre posted on Instagram that she has tested negative for COVID 19, mentions how the term ‘negative’ has given her happiness for the first time in life.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame actress Shubhangi Atre has given a happy treat to her fans by posting on Instagram that she has tested negative for COVID 19. The actress was under home quarantine for nearly two weeks since she was diagnosed positive in the pandemic. She broke the news with a selfie with an at-home selfie where she is sitting in front of a very interesting Buddha statue which is in a relaxing pose. Shubhangi also seems to be relaxed and out of stress considering her test results were negative in these trying times.

Shubhangi captioned her post by writing, “For the first time in my life, the “Negative” word gave me immense happiness.” With this quirky statement, Shubhangi has made a big point that the word negative is something everybody is craving, and those who are negative want to remain that way. A lot of celebrities from the world of Bollywood and television have been suffering from COVID 19 though most of them have recovered. Continuing on her post caption, Shubhangi thanked her fans for their well-wishes and prayers which have played a role in making her alright.

Take a look at the post:

Maharashtra, which was the hotbed of COVID 19 a few days ago is now registering fewer everyday cases perhaps due to the 15-day lockdown which was implemented in the city and is still taking place with stricter policies. Many celebrities have either flown for a vacation somewhere out of Mumbai or else quarantining at home because no shooting work is happening in the city till government announces the new policies.

Credits :Shubhangi Atre Instagram

