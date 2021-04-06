Shubhangi Atri shares her experience of being Covid 19 positive; Says her husband is showing Covid symptoms

Shubhangi Atri talks at length about her Covid experience and her husband showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre had recently tested Covid 19 positive and has gone into self-quarantine for her recovery. Now her worries are increased as her husband is also showing the same symptoms. Her husband has taken the test for Covid 19 and the results are yet to be determined. Shubhangi Atre is very famous on the TV screens for playing the role of Angoori. The actress had an exclusive talk with Etimes TV and details are mentioned below.

The actress revealed that she had almost all the symptoms of Covid including sore throat, cough, fever, and body ache. She has completely lost the sense of smell and taste. She also felt very weak. She had gone to her farmhouse with her family and returned on 1st April, after which the issues began. The actress said that she took the last shot for the show on 28th March and Pratibha Kannan had reported on the set after her vaccine shot.

When Shubhangi’s problems worsened, her brother who is a doctor, prescribed her some medicine. But she sensed something was wrong when it did not heal even after 2 days.

At present she, her husband, and daughter have isolated themselves in different rooms. The food is being prepared by the maid and who cooks at her home, then brings it for her family and leaves it securely. Regarding talking to each other, they use phones only.

The actress also told that they shoot for 18 days a month and her show has a bank of episodes so they will not be affected much.

