Shubharambh’s Mahima Makwana appalled to see behavioural changes in people after she experienced chest pain

Mahima Makwana, who is seen playing the lead role in Shubharambh, has complained of chest pain lately and is currently waiting for her reports.

The COVID 19 outbreak has certainly created a sense of anxiety among people and everyone is quite paranoid about it. To note, this pandemic has also divided the society and everyone is quite different to people being tested positive for COVID 19. This situation is the same for both celebs and commoners. Recently, television actress Mahima Makwana, who has won hearts with her stint in Shubharambh, also experienced something similar after she complained of sudden chest pain. The actress admitted that the behavioural change in people has left her shocked.

Sharing her experience, Mahima wrote a note on social media which started with “Has Corona divided us instead of uniting? Has Corona taken all the humanity or sensibilities that we cannot think otherwise?” She further emphasised, “This morning, I woke up with a sudden chest-pain (centre and left).. ignored it and rushed to work. It was sudden and increased gradually that it panicked me. But what surprised me was some people around me could only think if I am infected, followed by behavioural changes and distancing. In times like such, humanity and kindness is the most we need. You never know what impact your indirect actions could make.”

Later, Mahima asserted that it is high time that people should hold on to the ones who stand by them in the worst times as actions speak louder than words.

Sharing an update about her health, Mahima stated, “Right now, I am home, resting.. patiently waiting for the reports. Love a lil more, Mahima.”

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×