Shut your mouth: Bigg Boss OTT's Millind Gaba & Mosse Jattana's verbal spat is getting nastier by the day

Bigg Boss house is considered to be one of the most controversial houses, and there is not a single day in the house that passes without a fight. Bigg Boss OTT house too has seen fights from day one, but the recent fight between Millind Gaba and Moose Jattana got nasty as the artist could be seen making personal comments on her.

Voot took to their Instagram handle to share a glimpse of what is kept in store for all its fans ahead in Bigg Boss OTT. Millind Gaba and Moose Jattana can be seen indulging in a verbal spat. Recently, Bigg Boss gave a panchayat task to all the contestants. However, not all the contestants present in the house were successful in doing this task. After that, Bigg Boss has nominated all the contestants to be evicted from the house. It was after this that Moose and Millind were seen debating in the clip released by the OTT platform.

In the video, Millind is continuously asking Moose to shut her mouth. He even points fingers at her and tries to teach her the accent after calling her Australian. At the same time, Moose is also seen repeatedly provoking Millind and saying that he only knows this much. Well, it is going to be an interesting watch.

Click HERE to watch the video:

