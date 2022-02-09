Shweta Agarwal and Aditya Narayan revisit their journey from friends to becoming parents; Drop monochrome PIC

Television host Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child. The couple took to their social handle and announced the news along with a picture from the maternity shoot. Soon celebrities and fans started wishing them. Well, since then the couple has been keeping their fans updated about their new journey. And keeping up with the trend, today Shweta shared a monochrome picture on her handle. She has revisited their journey as they embark on a new journey of becoming parents.

The actress is seen wearing a black colour swimsuit with the same colour shrugs and flaunting her baby bump while Aditya is also seen wearing black t-shirt and holding her face with love. She has captioned it as ‘From being best friends to becoming parents. What a journey.” In the maternity shoot picture, she is seen wearing a crop top, touching her baby bump. The photo featured Aditya sitting on a couch and hugging Shweta. A fan wrote, “Congratulations once again to both of you my sweethearts. This is such an adorable picture.”

On Tuesday, Aditya and Shweta posted three pictures of themselves from their baby shower. The couple was dressed in white and Shweta sits on a couch with Aditya standing behind her, wrapping her in his arms. Last month Aditya had announced the news and wrote, “Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay.”

Take a look here:

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They were dating each other for a long time before they tied the knot.

