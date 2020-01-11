Shweta Basu Prasad Birthday Special: THESE pictures of the Chandra Nandini star prove she's a complete stunner

Today, as Shweta Basu Prasad turns a year older, we bring to you some pulchritudinous pictures of the actress that prove she's a total diva. Take a look.

Child actors often play crucial roles in a film or serial. While some decide to bid adieu to the industry soon, others turn out to be popular stars. Shweta Basu Prasad falls in the latter category. Ever 90s kid is familiar with the quirky show Karishma Kaa Karishma and the little annoying yet interesting 'Sweety', who left no stone unturned to irritate Rahul with her liking for him. While many of us think that this was Shweta's debut show, it is not so.

The pretty face stepped into the world of entertainment as Shruti in the iconic show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. At a young age, the talented actress won many hearts as a child artist in the movie Makdee and also bagged many accolades for her commendable acting chops. Well, this was only a start for the budding star, who later went on to prove her mettle in TV, Bollywood as well as the South industry. Just like many, Shweta also tried her luck in the web world with Gangstar and Flip and received acclaims there also. On the small screen, she left everyone marveled with her awe-inspiring looks in the period drama Chandra Nandini, while on the silver screen she made heads turn with amazing performance and dialogue delivery in The Tashkent Files.

She has faced many problems in her personal life but has always come out stronger. She is an epitome of, 'A woman can fight all odds if she wants to.' Today, as Shweta Basu Prasad turns a year older, we take a look at some of her glamorous looks.

Check out Shweta's spellbinding pictures here:

1) The perfect beach look!

2) Slaying the mirror selfie

3) Pulling off the winter look like a diva

4) The sun-kissed selfie game is on point

5) Flauting curves in the eye-popping beach look

6) Tenu Kala Chasma Jachda Hai

7) Looking drool-worthy in a saree

We wish Shweta Basu Prasad a very happy birthday and send truckloads of smiles to her. Hoping this bold diva stays strong as always in the years to come.

