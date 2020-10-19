Shweta Tiwari aka Guneet says Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will remain close to her as she gears up for Amneet wedding

Shweta Tiwari, who plays the role of Guneet in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, is quite excited about the upcoming wedding ceremony of Amber and Guneet on the show.

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola starrer Mere Dad Ki Dulhan have been one of the most loved shows on the small screen. The show highlights the progressive thought that love can be found at a later stage in life and even children can be the matchmakers for their single parents. While Amber (Varun Badola) and Guneet’s (Shweta Tiwari) love story saw many twists, the audience will finally witness the couple solemnise their marriage.

Amber and Guneet will finally tie the knot. The much-anticipated wedding will take place in the presence of family and close friends. For the wedding, Guneet will be seen donning a gorgeous crimson red wedding trousseau, on the other hand, Amber looks dapper in a cream and gold Sherwani and orange turban.

On Amneet’s wedding, Varun said, “Amber and Guneet are getting hitched. And, Niya’s dream of finding a suitable bride for her dad is finally coming true. This will remain the most special day in both Amber and Niya’s lives. Amber is happy to find a true companion in Guneet, who has accepted him with all her heart. Shooting for Amneet’s wedding sequence has been special.”

Talking about Amneet making their relationship official, Shweta Tiwari added, “Niya’s long cherished dream is being fulfilled as Amber and Guneet are committing to each other for life. Amneet’s wedding is certainly the highlight of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. This character will always remain close to my heart.”

