Shweta Tiwari aka Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Guneet highlights importance of marriage: It's about families being one

Shweta Tiwari, who plays the role of Guneet in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan recently opened up about the importance of marriage, how it is not about a couple, but families are involved. Read on.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan viewers grinned ear to ear recently, after Amber (Varun Badola) and Guneet (Shweta Tiwari) tied the knot. Yes, after a lot of twists and unexpected turns, Amber and Guneet, finally became man and wife. Their much-awaited wedding took place in the presence of the family and close friends. Highlighting how love can happen at an older age, and how children turn into matchmakers for parents, Mare Dad Ki Dulhan has hooked fans to the TV screens.

While fans are waiting to see Amber and Guneet's post-marriage chemistry, Shweta recently opened up about the importance of marriage. Taking a cue from her character Guneet, Shweta highlights the essence of marriage. She explained how marriage is not merely about the couple, but about two families becoming one. Shweta expressed how a wife has to take care of not only her husband but also his family after marriage. She added how Guneet in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has to now not only keep Amber happy, but also his daughter, and his in-laws, because 'marriage is about families being one.'

'When a person marries someone, they don’t just marry them, they marry their entire family. Their partner’s family becomes their family, too. So, my character in the show, Guneet, is just not married Amber but also his family,' expressed Shweta. The talented actress further added how Guneet is now responsible for Niya's happiness along with that of Amber.

She further threw light upon Guneet's camaraderie with Niya and said, 'They share a sweet relationship and have beautifully welcomed each other in their lives.' She praised Niya's bond with her dad, and how they have set major father-daughter goals by supporting each other always. Shweta aka Guneet also shared her joy to see Niya being the matchmaker in her father's life.

She further added that now after marriage, Guneet will ensure to protect and pamper Niya, just like Amber does. 'It is great to play such a strong and amazing woman on screen,' concluded Shweta.

What are your thoughts about Amneet's wedding and their new journey together? Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

