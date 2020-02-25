Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak look ethereal in yellow ethnic attire as they attend a wedding; See Pics

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak look every inch of a diva as they flaunt their beautiful traditional attire. Take a look.

Remember how Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak were seen flaunting her 'desi dance moves' as they rehearsed for a dance performance. Well, looks like the big wedding day in their family has come, and the girls are now making us drool over their ethereal traditional looks. Just a few hours ago, Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share some BTS pictures from this much-awaited occasion and they're just sending happy vibes all over. Well, maybe that is why she captioned it as 'Khushiyaan.'

In the picture, while Palak is seen donning a sunshine yellow lehenga, Shweta decided to go for a slightly darker shade. She made heads turn in a simple yet beautiful orange lehenga-choli. They kept their accessories to a minimum with statement earrings. The divas opted kept their luscious locks open. Coming to the makeup, they opted for fresh dewy skin with basic eyeliner and glossy lips. Well, looks like this was their trick for looking fabulous through the day. We must say, the mother-daughter duo looked brighter than the sun and made us envious with the awe-inspiring glow on their faces.

Not only did they flaunt their beautiful ethnic attires, but they also had a gala time clicking pictures and sharing laughs at the wedding. Shweta's little son, looked like a complete gentleman as he suited up for the event. She also posed for a perfect family picture. The actress also tried the famous swirl in her beautiful lehenga, and we just couldn't take our eyes off her. However, for us, the highlight remains to be their wide smiles and happy faces.

Take a look at the fun-loving pictures here:

We love the bright colour of the outfits that are perfect for the festive season. Shweta and Palak both carried the monotone look well and glowed in it making this a total yay for us! What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

