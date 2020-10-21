Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak raise temperature as they beat October heat by swimming; See Photos

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari have made fans go gaga with their 'pool pictures' as they spend some quality time together during their recent getaway. Take a look.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are touted to be one of the best mother-daughter duos in the Indian Television industry. Recently, they gave 'goals' to everyone, by giving a glimpse of their much-needed vacation. Yes, Shweta and Palak are on a holiday. They are spending a relaxing time in a resort near Karjat (Maharastra). Both, Shweta and Palak shared pictures of their getaway on their social media handles, and have taken the internet by storm.

Wondering what is so 'special' about Shweta and Palak's getaway that has got everyone talking? Well, the two beauties have shown everyone the right way to beat the October heat by swimming in a pool, proving that they're 'pool babies.' Shweta sizzled in a blue bikini and looked every bit hot as she relaxed in a pool. She captioned her happy picture as 'When in doubt, swim it out.' On the other hand, Palak raised the mercury level in her black hot swimwear, and posed for some awe-inspiring photos. Palak also expressed her 'love for the place.'

Not only were fans smitten by Shweta's pictures, but her friends from the industry were also left in awe. was wowed by Shweta and wrote, 'Always so hot.' While Ashmit Patel said he was dying to take a dip in the pool, Sara Khan called her 'Sexy.'

Take a look at Shweta and Palak's pool time during their holiday:

On the work front, Shweta plays the role of Guneet in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola. Palak will also soon make her Bollywood debut. What are your thoughts on Shweta-Palak's hot-hot vacay? Let us know in the comment section below.

