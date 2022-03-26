Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain vibe on the song ‘Pal Ek Pal’ together in BTS video; WATCH

Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. Shweta rose to fame with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was also the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss season 4. Sourabh Raaj Jain was appreciated for playing the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. The two actors are coming together for their new web series, The Show Stopper, and Shweta today shared a BTS video of them.

The Begusarai actress is seen besides Sourabh as they are reading the script. They are both listening to the same song on their headphones and get surprised that both of them are listening to “Pal Ek Pal” from the movie Jalebi. Shweta sported a black and white jumpsuit. Sourabh had donned a casual look with a black T-shirt and printed trousers. Shweta captioned it as, “Are we listening to the same song @sourabhraaj.jain”.

See post here:

Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain were last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari had earlier landed in legal trouble due to her lingerie statement during the press conference of her upcoming web series, The Show Stopper. The actress had issued an apology regarding the same on social media.

Sourabh had earlier shared pictures with Shweta Tiwari in Cape Town as he revealed about his fan moment. He wrote, “I remember in my school days when I was in 12th standard in boarding school, as soon as the clock struck to 8:30 PM we would rush to our wardens' window to look at his television set just for Shweta ji. We were all in awe of her in the days of Kasautii Zindagii Ki. And trust me the first time I met her on this show, I had my fan moment. I told her about those days and she of course was as humble as ever. It's an honour to share the screen with someone you have admired and watched on screen.”



