Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola starrer Mere Dad ki Dulhan to have a new entry; THIS actor to join the show

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is going to see the entry of a new actor very soon. Want to know who is going to be a part of the drama? Read on.

Shweta Tiwari made a huge comeback to TV with Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show aired its first episode on 11 November 2019. Ever since then, it has won many hearts. The show is known for its unconventional storyline and the Khatta-Meetha father-daughter duo. It around the lives of a widowed father, Amber (Varun Badola), and his 24-year-old daughter - Niya (Anjali Taratari). Realizing her father's loneliness, Niya starts looking for a partner for him. Their story takes a surprising turn when they cross paths with a middle-aged woman, Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari).

The show has been fairing well and receiving a good response from the audience. But, it looks like the makers are planning to introduce new twists and turns now. How do you ask? Well, a new entry is going to take place soon. Yes, makers have roped in Karanvir Sharma, who is known for his role in the movie Blank, opposite Karan Kapadia. The handsome hunk is all set to play the love interest and main lead opposite Niya on the show.

A source close to the show revealed, 'The makers of Mere Dad ki Dulhan are keen on casting him for the show. Karanvir’s character in the show will be dynamic and larger than life and will play the love interest of Niya'. Apart from Blank, Karanvir has been part of films Sadda Adda, Azhar, Zid, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. He was also seen in TV series 24 alongside Anil Kapoor.

Are you excited to see the actor joining Mere Dad Ki Dulhan? How do you think this will bring about a change in the plotline? Let us know in the comment section below.

