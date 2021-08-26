Shweta Tiwari calls her daughter Palak ‘World’s most beautiful girl’ as she shares photos in floral dress

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has always praised her daughter Palak. She has said that her daughter has been her major support system. Recently, the actress’s daughter shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot. No doubt she was looking gorgeous but the pictures received one of the best appreciations by none other than her mother. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was praising her daughter and even called her the most beautiful in the world.

In the photos, Palak is seen wearing a light green floral dress as she poses sitting on a white backdrop sheet. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. Palak captioned the post, "Dreaming of Utopia. And happiest to be back with the dream team." Reacting to the pictures, Shweta commented, “World's most beautiful girl!!!” followed by a bunch of grinning faces with star eyes emojis. Palak also replied saying "Junior yar," followed by a crying face emoji.

To note, Palak is an avid social media user and she regularly shares her pictures and videos on Instagram. She will be seen soon in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film is a horror-thriller which is directed by Vishal Mishra. It will be produced by Vivek Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment along with Prernaa V Arora’s Mandiraa Entertainment.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She is currently winning hearts from her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is also one of the strongest contestants in the show.

