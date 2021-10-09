Shweta Tiwari celebrates daughter Palak's birthday at a shoot; Shares a video

Shweta Tiwari’s gorgeous and talented daughter Palak ringed in her birthday yesterday. The actress shared a video on her social media account from the shoot location of Palak’s upcoming movie. In the video, Shweta is not seen but her son and her daughter are seen in the frame as Palak gets ready to cut the cake.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant was present at the birthday celebration of her daughter. Palak looked gorgeous in a little black dress and open hair. Shweta’s son Reyansh was also excited for her birthday celebration. The cast and crew members of Palak’s upcoming movie are also seen in the video. She shared in the post, “So much of love from everyone… You deserve every bit of it Meri Jaan @palaktiwarii”.

See the post here:

Recently, Palak spoke to Pinkvilla and opened up about how she idolises her mother Shweta. She said, “Honestly, I do remember that because Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a very popular show, it had great episodes, and it required a lot in one episode, so she was constantly shooting. But for me as a child it never concerned me, because I thought my mother was so cool. She goes, acts and I thought she is the coolest person on the planet. So I loved the fact that she was shooting, I loved being on her sets, and I hated when we were going home and she would say pack up. I would say hogaya? Bas? (I would say done? That's it?) So I really idolised that about her, and she is the kind of person who loves working too, so she really enjoyed that.”



