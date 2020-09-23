Shweta Tiwari CONFIRMS being COVID 19 positive; REVEALS son Reyansh to be with estranged hubby Abhinav Shukla

Big Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari has just confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID, she added that she’s quarantining herself till October 1 at least.

TV actress who won Big Boss 4--Shweta Tiwari has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress who’s known for her role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan was “not feeling well some time ago after which she got herself tested for COVID-19,” according to a source who spoke to Times Of India. Now, ETimes TV recently reported that the actress confirmed the news and said: "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19."

Explaining how it all started, she told ETimes: "I developed a cough on September 16. Tony and Deeya said the sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested." She added that she’s managing well even under the circumstances: "Well, thankfully I have sufficient rooms. So, I have quarantined myself. Palak (daughter) is also very particular about social distancing. It's a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it's so difficult to shoot. It's so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic?"

Giving an update on her son Reyansh, she said: "I have sent him to his father (Abhinav Shukla)," Shweta said as a matter-of-fact, adding, "I am drinking lots of hot water essentially and reading a lot. I had symptoms for the first three days. I got tested on September 17. But now I am okay. I have to quarantine myself till October 1 at least. My next test will happen on September 27."

