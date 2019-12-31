Shweta Tiwari on dealing with problems: says she is not brave, she cries and breaks down but that is normal

Shweta Tiwari gets candid on her way of dealing with problems and says that she is not brave, cries and breaks down but that is normal.

Shweta Tiwari has recently made her comeback on television with the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan being aired on Sony Entertainment Channel after a 3-year sabbatical. Shweta ended her marriage with Abhinav Kohli in November 2019 after alleged domestic violence with her daughter Palak. Shweta's first marriage with Raja Chaudhary too hit the rock bottom as the couple decided to part ways after 9 years of togetherness.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress broke silence on her love life stating that she is in love with her kids Palak and Reyansh and does not have time for anybody else right now. She says that she is already so occupied with her family that she does not want anything else. Shweta has often been trolled and questioned on social media for her unsuccessful second marriage but she doesn't take them to heart thinking that people who have nothing to do often try to humiliate others.

Opening up on her way of dealing with problems, Shweta says that she is not brave. She cries and breaks down often but she feels that it is normal to do that. However, Shweta makes it a point to keep her personal life and professional life separate. When she goes on the set, she never gives an excuse saying that he can't perform because of personal reasons. Similarly, when she returns home, she doesn't vent out her tiredness or anger on her family if she's had a long day at work.

Besides Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta also features in a web series named Hum Tum And Them where she plays a divorced mother of a teenage daughter.

