Shweta Tiwari & Divyanka to Sana Makbul & Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 new bonds formed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has turned out to be among the most entertaining shows of the year. The contestants have been receiving lots of love and appreciation from the audience for performing dangerous stunts. The show has entered its finale week and the winner of the season will be declared this weekend. For the shooting, the contestants had to fly to Cape Town, South Africa. They all spent almost two months together and formed good bonds with the co-contestants. They often shared pictures with each other and shared stories about the fun times they had in the city. Though all the contestants had bonded well on the show, there were a few new bonds. Given below is a list of 5 new bonds formed in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Sana-Vishal

Since the return from Cape Town, there have been rumors of dating between Sana Makbul and Vishal Singh. They were often seen together after the shoot and were teased by other contestants over their bond.

Shweta-Divyanka

Shweta Tiwari and were two strong female personalities of the show and they bonded well. During tasks also they were seen encouraging each other.

Rahul-Arjun

The actor and Rahul Vaidya enjoyed goofing around in the show. They were often seen pulling legs of each other during the shoots.

Nikki-Sana

Nikki Tamboli had found her girl soulmate in Sana Makbul as they were often seen enjoying themselves on the beach in Cape Town. They shared numerous pictures of themselves enjoying post-shooting on social media.

Divyanka-Vishal