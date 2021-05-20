Shweta Tiwari is an excellent mother, it is her bad luck that her second marriage failed says Raja Chaudhary

Actress Shweta Tiwari's ex husband Raja Chaudhary has spoken up about her and Abhinav Kohli's marital feud in a recent chat. Raja praised Shweta as a mother and a wife but claimed that it was 'bad luck' that history was repeating itself.

Over the past few weeks, Shweta Tiwari has been in the headlines over her marital feud with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Amid this, her ex husband Raja Chaudhary has spoken about the situation between Shweta and Abhinav in a recent chat and claimed that it is 'coincidence' and her 'bad luck' that her second marriage has failed too. Raja, who was married to Shweta for seven years till their divorce in 2007, has also praised her for being an 'excellent mother' and a 'good wife' in the same chat.

In a conversation with Etimes, Raja was asked to comment on Shweta and Abhinav's situation. He spoke up and said, "There is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed." He also went ahead and commented on how things unfolded between Shweta and Abhinav and claimed that the pattern was similar. Further, he clarified that such things don't make her wrong.

It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. Raja Chaudhary

Raja further added, "The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta." Further, on being asked if he is able to identify the problem between Shweta and Abhinav, he said that he doesn't want to comment on it. However, Raja said that Shweta must allow Abhinav to see their son Reyaansh as he claimed that a father would not cause harm to his child.

Situation between Abhinav and Shweta aggravated recently when the former accused the latter of leaving her son behind at a hotel as she left to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Post that, Shweta denied all of it and claimed that she had informed Abhinav about her decision to take up the show. Shweta also shared CCTV footage of her and Abhinav's fight over their son and claimed that post this, her son was scared to be with her father.

