Shweta Tiwari on falling in love again after two failed marriages: I am in love already

Shweta Tiwari, who has been in the news of late post her break up with her second husband, is back on the TV with Mere Dad ki Dulhan and viewers have been giving thumbs up for the series. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress now has opened about her separation from Abhinav Kohli and on falling in love again. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Shweta Tiwari said that she is already in love with her kids and she does not have time for anybody else now. She is so occupied with with the love for her kids and she is not looking at anything else apart from that. he actress also talked about the trolling and negative comments that she has been receiving two unsuccessful marriages. She stated, "There are so many people around who are unsuccessful in life. They still bother to pinpoint because they think that if they are not able to do anything, they should humiliate those who are doing something."

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari got married to Raja Chaudhary in the year 1998 and they share a daughter, Palak. After divorcing him, she tied the knot with Kohli in 2013. They have a son together, Reyansh. Post Reyansh’s birth, the actress had taken a sabbatical and in mid-2019, reports of trouble in Shweta and Abhinav’s marriage were doing rounds on the internet. A few months back, Tiwari had filed a complaint against Kohli for abuse and alleged harassment.

