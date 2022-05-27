Shweta Tiwari finishes her work early & dances with her team on the latest trend to celebrate; VIDEO

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She proved her mettle in acting with the popular show Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She went through a weight transformation some time back and she became quite popular on social media with her new look. The actress is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of herself. She recently shared a video doing a popular social media trend.

In the video shared by the Begusarai actress Shweta Tiwari, she is seen dancing along with her team on a popular social media trend ‘Wiggle Wiggle’. She has sported a navy blue round neck top and blue high waist denims. Her hair is tied up in a ponytail and she sported black sunglasses and lovely drop earrings. She captioned, “When you finish your work before time.. you get time Wiggle Wiggle with your team @payalsoniii @siddhant_gala.”

Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain recently collaborated for a music video, named ‘Jado Main Tere Kol Si’. They look impeccable together in the video. The music video is loved by the fans of the actors. The duo will also be seen working together on the web series, ‘Show Stopper’. It is a show about fashion.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak had recently opened about her mother's struggles while talking to media. She shared, "We don't spend a lot of time convincing people about our side of the story. My mother's priority has been to make sure that the family is protected. That's what I have focused on as well."

