Shweta Tiwari flaunts her 'desi dance moves' with daughter Palak and it is UNMISSABLE; Take a look

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak recently gave us a glimpse of their desi dance moves and we can't take our eyes off them. Take a look.

If there's one mother-daughter duo from the Telly world that has been making our eyes-pop, it has to be none other than Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari. The two gorgeous ladies share an amazing rapport and are seen setting mother-dauhter goals often. And today was no different as Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her fun time with her daughter dearest. Well, this time it made us go 'awww' as the pretty faces were seen boasting off their dancing skills.

Yes, Shweta shared some videos from her dance rehearsa, where they are seen flaunting their desi dance moves. Well, apparently the mom and daughter are practicing together for a wedding, and they're seen having lots of fun amidst their latka-jhatka's. They look absolutely cute together as they share a typical dance pose, and we can't take our eyes off them. Though we all knew Shweta is a fabulous dancer, looks like Palak is also following her mother's footsteps as her moves are just on point. We must say, these pretty women made us go, 'Who's the hottest girl in the world? Our desi girls!'

Take a look at their amazing dancing skills here:

Shweta Tiwari is currently busy shooting for her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and it is admirable that even after hectic schedule the actress manages to take out enough time for family and her cute kids. Shweta and her grown-up daughter look endearing. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari goes the Kareena Kapoor Khan way as she flaunts her latest hairdo; Fans go gaga on her new look

Credits :Instagram

