Shweta Tiwari flaunts her toned midriff as she & Arjun Bijlani turn 'posers' in Cape Town on KKK 11 set; PICS

Shweta Tiwari took to social media to share a couple of cool photos with Arjun Bijlani from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. The star showed off her swag and her fit body as she donned a sporty avatar.

Actor Shweta Tiwari is surely having a gala time with contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town and her Instagram feed is proof of it. From sharing fun videos with her friends on the sets to dropping glimpses of her stylish looks of the day, Shweta is keeping her fans engaged via her posts all the way from Cape Town. And now, the gorgeous star has joined in turning 'poser' for new photos that are taking over the internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta dropped two photos with Arjun in which she is seen clad in a sporty avatar as she flaunts her swag. Shweta is seen sporting a hot pink crop top with a pair of track pants, sneakers and a Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 jacket. Her toned midriff points to the months of hard work she may have done at the gym for a lean body. Arjun, on the other hand, is seen keeping it casual in a black tee and army green pants with sneakers. However, it was the quirky caption on his tee that stole the show as it read as, "Tera Bhai Sambhal Lega."

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "Ah Haan! Posers Haan! #kkk11 #capetown #darrvsdare." Arjun dropped two heart emoticons in the comment section. Several fans loved the swag in the photos and left sweet comments.

Meanwhile, recently, Shweta shared photos with Khatron ke Khiladi 11 taskmaster Rohit Shetty. In the photos, Shweta was seen smiling away as she posed with Rohit on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The photos surely left fans excited for the new season of the adventure based reality show. Apart from Arjun and Shweta, several others including Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, and more are a part of the new season.

