Shweta Tiwari gets relief from court in FIR filed by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli

Actress Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli have always been at loggerheads for a long time over their son Reyansh. Recently, when Shweta Tiwari had gone to Cape Town for the shooting of her reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, her estranged husband had accused her that she has abandoned their son and left. To which she had also shared a video in which he was seen manhandling her. It had gone viral on social media. An FIR was registered against her saying that she had fled the country in violation of the proceedings pending before the court.

In response to this, a source close to Shweta Tiwari has shed some light on these allegations made by Abhinav Kohli. The source said, “It is correct that a FIR is filed in the year 2021 for the alleged offence committed in 2017 which pertains to forging of an NOC of Abhinav Kohli permitting their minor son to apply for a visa for travelling to the UK. The source further says that as per Abhinav, his signature on The NOC was forged by Shweta which seems rather odd as in the same year Abhinav has gone ahead and given another NOC for the purpose of securing visa for their son to travel to the same country. The source further added that if Abhinavs signature was forged by Shweta then why would he give the same NOC at a subsequent date for travel to the same country. Furthermore, if the alleged forging was committed in 2017 then why did Abhinav wait until 2021.”

However, today the court has granted her anticipatory bail in the same FIR registered in the instance of Abhinav Kohli. Her application was argued by Advocate Hrishikesh Mundargi and Subir Sarkar. “Shweta has always led her life with dignity and chosen not to wash her dirty linen in public unless and until it comes to the safety of her family this time around too she spoke up only when the mud was slung at her daughter and family by and large...it is sad a lady with such reputed work to her credit and a character and personality this strong has to go through what she is because of her marital decisions going wrong,” they argued.

