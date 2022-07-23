Shweta Tiwari gives a glimpse of ‘360 degree family time’ with Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari is counted among the popular Indian TV celebrities who garnered immense love and adulation from the audience. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari is also earning fame for her stellar performances in several music videos and for her fashionable looks. Shweta’s first marriage with Raja Chaudhary was a big failure and she had come out in the open and spoken about it. Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress loves to spend time with her kids and recently shared a fun video together.

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen with her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. Shweta looks fabulous in a light blue shirt and black pants. Fashionable actress Palak Tiwari looks stunning in full sleeves green top and black trousers. The family is seen posing happily as they are seen sitting together. Shweta captioned, “360 degree family time”.

See post here- CLICK

Shweta Tiwari, Palak and Reyansh were seen at Vikaas Kalantri’s son’s birthday party. Vikaas Kalantri and his wife Priyanka threw a grand birthday party for their son Vihaan and many celebs from Telly Town were in attendance. Debina Bonnerjee, Shivangi Joshi and many others were spotted at the event. Teejay Sidhu came with her daughter and Shikha Singh was seen with her daughter Alayna. Wishing Vihaan ‘Happy birthday’, Shikha said, “For a parent it is a great feeling and every year is like a milestone.” Surveen Chawla, Jay Soni, Puja and Kunal Verma, Dalljiet Kaur, and many celeb parents were also present with their family.

Also read- Shweta Tiwari reveals daughter Palak’s assumptions about her father Raja Chaudhary & witnessing domestic abuse