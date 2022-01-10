Shweta Tiwari gives sneak peek of her winter vacay in Manali with son Reyansh; SEE PICS

Shweta Tiwari Tiwari, a very well-known actress, surely knows how to impress her fans. Be it in a gorgeous bodycon gown or keeping it simple yet chic in a dress, the diva knows how to pull off any attire. Shweta is currently holidaying in Himachal Pradesh with her son Reyansh and enjoying the chill weather in the valley. She has been sharing a lot of pictures from her vacation in Manali. Well, the actress has even celebrated New Year in Manali.

Sharing a fresh set of series of pictures on Instagram, the actress writes, “It was hard to look cool and be warm at the same time #winters #manali #narikiyatra #funyatri.” In the photos, Shweta can be seen wearing a simple high neck sweater like a T-shirt paired with black jeans. To complete the look, she left her hair open with no makeup. The actress is posing amid the mountains and the whole view is breathtaking. She has also shared pictures with her son.

Recently, Shweta Tiwari had shared pictures dressed in a beige puffer jacket which she teamed with a pair of mom jeans. She also wore brown long boots to go along with it. She kept her makeup subtle with a dewy base, lipstick, and eyeliner. “Happy New year to You and Yours (sic),” Shweta wished.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was among the Top 5 contestants with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari calls her daughter Palak ‘World’s most beautiful girl’ as she shares photos in floral dress