Shweta Tiwari goes the Kareena Kapoor Khan way as she flaunts her latest hairdo; Fans go gaga on her new look

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most beautiful actresses we've seen on Television and there's no second thought about it. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures with fans from her personal life. And this is what exactly happened recently. Sweetish took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with her new look! Well, the pretty face has got herself a look haircut. In the picture she is seen flaunting her new hairdo aka bangs as she poses with her stylist.

Does Shweta's haircut remind you of a Bollywood actress? Well, if you're a B'town buff, you might have instantly caught the fact that Shweta's look resembles to Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest look. Yes, Shweta has gone the Kareena Kapoor way and taken some inspiration from the Good Newwz actor's Manish Malhotra Fashion show look. Looks like the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress loved Bebo’s bangs haircut, and decided to get herself one. Well, we must say, Shewta looks absolutely jaw-dropping in the picture. And her million-dollar smile only adds to the charm. Also, we loved the way how Shweta followed the Bebo trend, because looks like it was made for her!

Within moments of Shweta sharing the picture, fans went berserk over her. They bombarded her with immense love and compliments. Even her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Karanvir Bohra commented on the picture and wrote,' You look like a doll.' On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Nidhi Uttam said that Shweta looked cute pretty. Some user said that Shweta looked like a teenager, and we couldn't agree more.

Well, the actress is surely aging like fine wine and we can't take our eyes off her. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Shweta's new look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

