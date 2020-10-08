Shweta Tiwari has the loveliest birthday wish for Senior Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari; check it out

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are the cutest mother-daughter duo. The former wishes her daughter a happy birthday in the most adorable way.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are the coolest mother-daughter duo in the tinsel town. The two share a lovely bond together and we will never have enough of them. Recently, when Shweta celebrated her birthday, Palak put up a sweet post for her mother calling her the Junior Tiwari and as Palak turns a year older today, Shweta returned the gesture calling her the 'senior' Tiwari. Palak surely is elated with her mother's wish on social media.

Sharing a cute picture of the two wearings masks as they step out, Shweta wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Good luck charm She’s a Badass with big HEART @palaktiwarii sr.Tiwari." Palak replied to it saying she loves her 'junior'. We love the duo too. Check it out right here and let us know what you think about it in the comments section below. We also extend our birthday wishes to Palak.



Meanwhile, Palak is all set to make her debut in films where she plays the titular role. About the same, she shared the first poster and wrote, "What an honour to have @vivekoberoi sir be joining the cast & have a chance to be under his tutelage. With great vulnerability and pride I present to you the posters for Rosie : The Saffron Chapter...#PalatKarMatDekhna @RosieIsComing directed by @visalmisra sir."

Shweta too was found to be COVID 19 positive a few days back but the actress has recovered and shared a video from her makeup vanity this morning.

