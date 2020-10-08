Shweta Tiwari has the loveliest birthday wish for Senior Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari; check it out
Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are the coolest mother-daughter duo in the tinsel town. The two share a lovely bond together and we will never have enough of them. Recently, when Shweta celebrated her birthday, Palak put up a sweet post for her mother calling her the Junior Tiwari and as Palak turns a year older today, Shweta returned the gesture calling her the 'senior' Tiwari. Palak surely is elated with her mother's wish on social media.
Meanwhile, Palak is all set to make her debut in films where she plays the titular role. About the same, she shared the first poster and wrote, "What an honour to have @vivekoberoi sir be joining the cast & have a chance to be under his tutelage. With great vulnerability and pride I present to you the posters for Rosie : The Saffron Chapter...#PalatKarMatDekhna @RosieIsComing directed by @visalmisra sir."
Shweta too was found to be COVID 19 positive a few days back but the actress has recovered and shared a video from her makeup vanity this morning.