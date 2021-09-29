Shweta Tiwari hospitalised due to weakness and low blood pressure, recovering well

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari is constantly on the move and has a hectic schedule lined up. This has resulted in the actress not getting enough rest. According to a latest report in Indian Express, Shweta was recently admitted to the hospital due to this reason. Due to hectic professional commitments, the actress was hospitalised for low blood pressure.

Shweta Tiwari's team also issued a statement on the same. “The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change,” read the statement. The statement also revealed that Shweta is will return home soon as she is recovering well.

The actress was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she was pitted against several other TV stars like Divyanka Tripathi and Nikki Tamboli among others. The season's winner was recently announced as took home the grand prize.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari recently spoke to Pinkvilla and in an exclusive chat revealed her equation with her mum and dad Raja Chaudhary. Palak added that tough times have brought them closer. “I feel like that it has caused a better understanding, and we have just become more forgiving of each other as well. You know hardships will keep coming and going, but as long as I have her I think I am sorted enough."

