Shweta Tiwari issues apology after being called out for her controversial statement

Actress Shweta Tiwari has landed in a soup following her controversial statement at a press conference. She has been trending on social media after that. The statement has not gone well with some sections and they have also demanded an apology from the actress. She had made a statement regarding her innerwear during a press conference where she was promoting her upcoming web series ‘Show Stopper’. And today Shweta issued a public apology stating that she did not want to hurt anyone.

The apology note reads, “It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people.”

Shweta Tiwari, in a press conference in Bhopal had said, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra).” The web series ‘Show Stopper’ is a show about fashion which stars Sourabh Raaj Jain in the role of a bra fitter. The actor is best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari refers to God while speaking about her bra & lands in trouble; MP minister to take action