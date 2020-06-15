Shweta Tiwari LASHES OUT at Abhinav Kohli for targeting Palak; Latter asks why she hasn't filed for divorce

Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli got into a verbal spat on social media after the latter started posting cryptic things about Palak Tiwari and her. Here's what happened.

Shweta Tiwari's personal life has again become the talk of the town, and all for the bad reasons. The actresses' estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been making some shocking revelations about her and daughter Palak Tiwari on social media. With his cryptic posts, Abhinav has been raising fingers at Shweta and grabbing many eyeballs. It all started when Abhinav shared a video of Shweta with her fellow co-star Fahmaan Khan on his Instagram account. He received a backlash for unnecessarily and indirectly pointing fingers at the beautiful actress.

Later, in a chat with a leading entertainment portal, Abhinav claimed that he has not separated from Shweta and the two are still staying together. However, Shweta rubbished the news. The controversy did not stop here, Abhinav went a top-notch higher, as he went on to share not only or two but several cryptic posts targetting Shweta and Palak. He shared screenshots of Palak's Instagram handle, pointing out to a post where she shared a 'black picture' once and spoke about the domestic abuse issue. Abhinav pointed out that the post has been deleted, and now he wants answers for it. Abhinav's behaviour obviously did not go down well with Shweta who chose to not ignore the matter and give him a befitting reply.

Giving a stern reply to Abhinav she wrote (in all capitals), 'Stop posting about my daughter. It is harassment. You know what you did.' The two had a heated argument over this, and the blame game was on. Abhinav took screenshots of their social media conversations and posed a tough question in front of the actress. He asked Shweta, 'Why haven't you filed for divorce yet?'

Take a look at Shweta and Abhinav's recent controversy here:

In August 2019, Shweta filed a case against Abhinav alleging domestic violence and mental harassment against his daughter and family. Later, the duo got separated and called it quits. Shweta had filed a police complaint against Abhinav, following which he even went to jail.

