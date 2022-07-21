Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in red ruffle saree; Divyanka Tripathi gushes over her beauty

Shweta Tiwari is one of the popular actresses in the tinsel town and has been active in showbiz for the past several years. She rose to fame with her debut project, Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna by Ekta Kapoor. This show changed Shweta's life for the best, and ever since, there has been no looking back for this 41-year-old. Shweta exercises regularly and has a balanced meal to stay fit and healthy. She is a bookworm and prefers to feel the warmth of her cozy home instead of socializing around.

Shweta Tiwari is also known for getting timely photoshoots done, and her latest picture in a red ruffle saree will leave you gasping for breath. While the actress charmed everyone with her saree, what's not to miss here is her sleeveless blouse with stylish cuts and an attached belt. The golden leaf prints on the blouse enhanced Shweta Tiwari's entire look. The chunky hoops, bindi, and that perfect makeup accentuated her features. Shweta's friends from the industry couldn't stop gushing over her pictures.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's photos here:

Divyanka Tripathi was in complete awe of Shweta's saree look and wrote, "How beautiful" with a black heart emoji. Sara Khan dropped two red heart emojis and Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain's former Anita bhabhi aka Saumya Tandon also tagged these photos as "gorgeous." Shweta's photographer also praised her style and beauty.

Check out the comments here:

On the professional front, Shweta Tiwari was seen in the web series, Show Stopper with Sourabh Raaj Jain. She also appeared in a music video with him that tugged heartstrings. Apart from that, Shweta has done shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Begusarai, Hum Tum and Them and also emerged as the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss 4. Shweta was awarded Rs 1 crore along with the trophy.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari dating The Archies actor Vedang Raina & mom Shweta is happy with her 'choice'

