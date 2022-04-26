Shweta Tiwari looks gorgeous in a floral dress as she flaunts her infectious smile; PICS

Shweta Tiwari is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Among her several roles on the TV screens, her role of Prerna in Kasauti Zindagii Kay has been the most memorable one, and it still has a massive fan following. The actress went through an immense weight transformation a year back, and her new fitter and fashionable looks are creating trends on social media. The actress recently shared a post on her social media handle as she flaunted her beautiful smile.

In the post shared by Begusarai actress, she is acing summer fashion trends with a floral dress. The dress is of pastels colours with shades of blue and brow. Shweta paired the look with gold-toned earrings and a bracelet. She has sported light makeup with light brown lipstick, matching her dress. She is seen standing by the balcony and her smile is vivacious. She shared in the caption, “They- “Itna kya hans rahi hai..!” Us- “tere Baap ka kya jaata hai.”

See the post here-

Shweta Tiwari was last seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, where she gave a special performance along with few other Bigg Boss winners. She had also appreciated Tejasswi Prakash in the show.

Shweta had earlier shared a post in which she is seen besides Sourabh as they are reading the script. They are both listening to the same song on their headphones and get surprised that both of them are listening to “Pal Ek Pal” from the movie Jalebi. Shweta sported a black and white jumpsuit. Sourabh had donned a casual look with a black T-shirt and printed trousers. Shweta captioned it as, “Are we listening to the same song @sourabhraaj.jain”. The two actors are coming together for their new web series, The Show Stopper.

