Shweta Tiwari looks pretty in a blush pink suit as she spends time with her son at a park; PICS

Shweta Tiwari is among the leading names in the telly world. From her amazing expression, her natural acting to her stunning fashion sense, she is loved by one and all. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and often shares pictures as videos for her fans. Shweta Tiwari is the mother of actor Palak Tiwari. She also has a son named Reyansh. She loves to spend time with them whenever she is not shooting. She recently shared a post in which she is seen having fun with her son.

In the post shared by the actress, she looks absolutely gorgeous in a blush pink traditional summer attire. She had paired the look with stone studs and beige flat footwear. She is seen playing with her son at a park. Their delightful faces proved that they had a lot of fun together. She captioned it as, “अपनाpun”.

See the post here:

Reena Aggarwal, Sara Khan and Daljiet Kaur dropped heart and love emojis in the comment section.

Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain will be soon coming together for a new web series, The Show Stopper. She had shared a BTS video of them. Shweta captioned it, “Are we listening to the same song @sourabhraaj.jain”.

