Shweta Tiwari drops hints about her collaboration with Sourabh Jain; Find out

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari has been quite active on social media and has a massive fan following. She is one of the biggest names in the television industry. From her amazing expression, her natural acting to her stunning fashion sense, she is loved by one and all. Shweta Tiwari is the mother of actor Palak Tiwari and also has a son named Reyansh. The actress Shweta Tiwari was last seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, where she gave a special performance along with a few other Bigg Boss winners.

Shweta recently shared a post on her social media handle where she is seen flaunting a smile in a boomerang. In the caption of this boomerang, Shweta wrote, "Smile is A boomerang…Always returns Shooting for something Very Special #jadomaiterekolsi Coming soon on @unitedwhiteflag". In this boomerang, Shweta is dressed in a pretty red dress. Reportedly, Shweta has flown off to Dubai to shoot a music video opposite Sourabh Raaj Jain. Both have already shared screen space in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Sharing his experience of being a part of this song, Sourabh said, "The song itself is beautiful and the first time I heard it, I remember telling myself this one can be on repeat mode in my car. And that's the kind of content I love being a part of, one that has a shelf life of a lifetime".

On the work front, Sourabh has done varied roles on television and has been a part of popular shows like Remix, Mahabharat, Mahakali, Chandragupta Maurya, etc. as well as reality shows like Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi last season.

