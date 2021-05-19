Shweta Tiwari looks sensational in green tracksuit as Abhinav Shukla captures her moves in a video; SEE HERE

Abhinav Shukla turns cameraman for actress Shweta Tiwari as she flaunts her looks in a green tracksuit.

The fabulous actress Shweta Tiwari is making a style statement in Cape Town and her partner in crime is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla. The actors are at present in South Africa as they are shooting for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. There are 11 contestants on the show who will compete against each other for the trophy and the prize money. The contestants of the show have a lot of fun after apart from the shoot. Shweta Tiwari has recently shared a stunning video, which has been fabulously shot by Abhinav Shukla.

In the video shared on the social media of the Shweta Tiwari, the actress is seen walking on the road wearing a green tracksuit. Her make-up is fabulous and spotless. She is seen flaunting her toned body and abs as she shows her moves. The video is made by her co-contestant Abhinav Shukla and it is highly appreciable. She wrote in the caption, “Bts with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot)”

Let us tell you, Abhinav is the designated photographer of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, as he has been spotted taking pictures of Arjun Biljani, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, and others. He once told in an interview with SpotboyE that photography is his passion and he loves his life both in front of and behind the camera. Hence, he brought his camera to Cape Town, and now everyone has made him their official cameraman.

