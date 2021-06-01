Shweta Tiwari & Mahekk Chahal join Abhinav Shukla in a selfie as they get goofy in the rain amid KKK 11 shoot

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot continues in Cape Town, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla and Mahekk Chahal continue to share glimpses of their behind-the-scenes fun. A recent photo of the trio shows us how they spend time between the shots.

While spending time together on the sets of a show, stars usually form a bond with their co-stars. Speaking of this, contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town are experiencing the same and among the trio that is often seen hanging out together, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla and Mahekk Chahal continue to leave fans intrigued with their photos. A recent goofy video of the trio shows us how they sneaked out time in between shots to enjoy the rain in Cape Town.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mahekk shared a boomerang video in which she along with Abhinav and Shweta can be seen enjoying some fun moments in between the shoot. Since the shoot was outdoors, Shweta, Abhinav and Mahekk took some time out to enjoy the lovely weather in the city of Cape Town and captured it in a cute boomerang. While Shweta is seen striking a pose while playing with her hair, Mahekk is seen holding the umbrella. Abhinav is seen filming the boomerang and pouting away with the two ladies.

Sharing the boomerang, Mahekk tagged Abhinav, Shweta and the channel and added a rain sticker over it. Previously, Shweta had also joined Abhinav for photos together and she also featured in selfies with , Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh. Seeing the photos of the stars having a gala time amid the shoot of the adventure-based reality show, fans too are intrigued about it. Apart from Shweta, Abhinav, Vishal, Mahekk and Arjun, others who are competing on the show this season are Dahiya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill and others.

