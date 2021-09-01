Shweta Tiwari nails the fashion game in sequinned crop top and skirt in LATEST video

Television star Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is one of the strongest contestants in the show. Her daredevil acts are winning hearts. But apart from this, she is also one of the most beautiful actresses in the telly world. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself transitioning from casual clothes to ethnic wear and finally a glam look. Her fans are left in awe and have been dropping a lot of comments.

Shweta wrote the caption, "Beauty begins the moment you decide To be yourself (sic)." She wore three outfits. First, a full-sleeved top and joggers, then a pink embroidered suit set, and last an embellished ensemble. The video begins with the actress wearing casuals and passing the phone to a glam version of herself in the embroidered suit. Then, the actor reveals her final look in the embellished coordinated crop top and skirt. She dazzled in a sleeveless crop top. She flaunted her toned midriff in the cropped blouse.

The actor teamed the top with a bodycon skirt. She completed the look with silver strappy embellished peep-toe stilettos, a matching ring and drop earrings. She opted for smoky eye shadow and bold shimmery make-up for her glam.

Click here to view the video

Recently, the actress was in news for nominating Aastha Gill in the show. It was also reported that there was a tiff between the two ladies. But later, during a party at 's home, Aastha revealed that there is no problem between them.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari calls her daughter Palak ‘World’s most beautiful girl’ as she shares photos in floral dress