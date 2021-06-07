Shweta Tiwari opens up on estranged husband Abhinav Kohli’s claim: Don’t owe any clarification to anyone

Shweta Tiwari finally broke her silence on her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli's claims and said that she is not affected by others' opinions.

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been grabbing headlines ever since her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli claimed that the actress is not letting him meet his son Reyansh. The couple has been at loggerheads over this issue for a long time. Recently, the actress had also shared a video on her Instagram where Abhinav Kohli was seen manhandling her and forcefully taking the child. The video had gone viral on digital platforms and many fans came out in support of the actress.

In reply to it, Kohli had also shared a video where he accused her of leaving their son alone for participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actress has finally spoken on this and said that she does not owe any clarification to anyone. “For me, my kids are my utmost priority and I know what is good for them. I only focus on those things which help them in the future. I am their mother and no one knows them better than me. I know how to keep them mentally and physically healthy,” she added.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress further said that my life is not going to run by someone's else opinion. “It will be according to me and I have to see what is good for my children. I am working hard for them and will continue to do so,” she said.

To note, the actress had mentioned that her estranged husband does not spend a single penny on the upbringing of their son and she is handling it all alone. In the interview, she even spoke about this and said that it is very bad people forget their responsibility.

The actress is currently in Cape Town shooting for the reality show. Apart from her, the other contestants are , , Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain.

