Shweta Tiwari opens up on her failed marriages: My children are in mess because of my wrong choices of men

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari recently talked about her marriages in length. She said that her children had gone through a lot and are still.

Shweta Tiwari, a well-known name in the television industry, has always grabbed headlines for her personal life more. Recently, she was in limelight for shedding almost 10 Kg of weight. Fans were left mesmerized by her transformation and praised a lot. She is a powerhouse of acting but it is her marriages that are talked about more. The actress has been always vocal about her life and never shy away from admitting anything. Shweta Tiwari married twice but both her marriages failed.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened up on her marriage and said, “My children are in mess because of my wrong choices of men.’ She further added, “Both my kids hide their pain and don’t show me that they are sad. I am unable to understand how are they both so happy when so much is happening around them. Palak saw me getting beaten up. She saw everything at the age of 6 years old. Palak had gone through all those things. Police coming to the house, her mom going to the police station, everything. My son, Reyansh, knows about police, judges at the age 4-year-old.”

“It is no fault of my kids but mine. I never tell them don’t miss their fathers or don’t talk to them. But they don’t because they get scared,” she said. Shweta Tiwari also said that people judge her and called a gold digger.

Shweta Tiwari was first married to actor married Raja Chaudhary and welcomed their daughter Palak Tiwari. The relationship ended on a very bad note after she accused him of domestic violence. The actress married the second time to Abhinav Kohli in 2013 but it also did not last long. She welcomed a son, Reyansh, during the marriage.

