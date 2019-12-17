Shweta Tiwari OPENS UP on people blaming her for having a troubled marriage again, Palak's debut and more

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she commented on the flak she has been getting for her troubled marriage again. She also revealed about her daughter Palak's debut among others.

Shweta Tiwari recently announced separation from husband Abhinav Kohli. For the unversed, she had accused him of domestic violence and many pinpointed her as the reason for having issues with her second marriage. Coincidentally, the reason for the break up of her first husband Raja Chaudhary in 2007 was also similar. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she commented on the flak she has been getting. She stated, “It’s easy for people to say, ‘Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi’. When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it’s over for me. But I didn’t let people’s opinions penetrate my mind. I didn’t even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family."

The actor, who is currently being seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan said that she knows what she wants from her life. She added how Palak (her daughter from first marriage) gave her the strength during the trying times and she was the one who took care of her like a mother. She also opened on several rumours surrounding her and her kids. She revealed how people called them out and said they are disturbed family.

When asked if Palak is making her acting debut any time soon to which she said she is focusing on studies and developing a great understanding and maturity of acting.

