Shweta Tiwari & Palak Tiwari’s extreme workout video sets perfect mother & daughter goals

Shweta Tiwari is a loving and caring mother, and we all have seen that side of her. She cares for both her kids and is always there to support them. Well, the recent video of Shweta with her daughter Palak Tiwari proves that when the need comes, she believes in challenging her kids as well. Shweta is a fitness freak, and we all have seen that. Her recent transformation stunned everyone, and we have to admit that she looks stunning with those abs. But, that has not come overnight; it is a result of a lot of hard work. Palak is walking in her mother's footsteps, and we have to say that this mother-daughter duo is setting different kinds of workout goals.

A video of Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari doing intense workouts was posted by Kinita Kadakia Patel, a sports nutritionist. In the video, both mother daughter can be seen working out together, challenging and supporting each other. The video begins with both Shweta and Palak doing the battle rope exercise. Then you will see Palak pulling back Shweta with a rope and Shweta trying to run and vice versa. Not even for a second will you will that the actress mother is giving up or is tired.

Check it out:

We have to say, Like mother like daughter. Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari both look perfect when it comes to their figure. Indeed they are a powerhouse of energy.

Currently, fans are witnessing Shweta Tiwari’s stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and she surprises everyone with the way she outshines in each of her stunts.

What do you think of this mother-daughter duo?

