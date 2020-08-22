Shweta Tiwari performing arti with son Reyansh on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is an endearing sight; Watch Video

Shweta Tiwair gave a glimpse of her low-key Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with son Reyansh and daughter Palak Tiwari at home and it is too cute to miss. Take a look.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one festival that is celebrated and loved by all. Today (August 22, 2020) as Lord Ganesha arrived again, the atmosphere all over is filled with positivity and happiness. Although Ganesh Ustav 2020 is set to be a subdued affair owing to the COVID-19 crisis, everyone is celebrating it in their own small ways as they mainatin the rules of the new normal. Shweta Tiwari also celebrated the festival in a low-key manner at her home with with son Reyansh, daughter and her loved ones.

The actress took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her simple Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. She also extended her good wishes with fans and chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' Shweta welcomed Gannu Bappa at her house with high festive sprits and vibes. Taking too her Instagram handle she shared a video, wherein she is seen perfroming arti and rituals with little son Reyansh as they offer prayers to the deity. Seeing the mother-son duo doing puja together is an endearing sight to behold.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's estranged hubby Abhinav Kohli talks to son Reyansh post 3 months: Hopefully I'll meet him soon

In the video, we can seen Shweta beaming in joy as she asks Reyansh to join her for the arti, and the little one was also pumped up to seek blessings. At the end of the video, we can seen mommy Shweta pecking a sweet kiss on Reyansh's cheeks and it is too cute a moment to be missed. Palak is also seen in the video, holding her adorable pooch as she looks beautiful in a black traditional dress. While Shweta looks goregous in a sea blue and pink salwar-kurta, Reyansh looks cute in a kurta and pajama.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's Ganesh Ustav 2020 celebrations at home:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×