Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal flaunt 'Khiladi' mojo in monochrome PICS from KKK 11 sets

The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently going on in Cape Town. Amid the shoot, Arjun Bijlani went ahead and shared cool behind-the-scenes photos on social media that feature Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya along with him.

Monday began on an exciting note for Khatron Ke Khiladi fans as one of the contestants from this season, shared cool monochrome photos with other stars including Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya. All the stars have been busy in the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town and while staying together, all of them developed a great bond with each other. Giving all a glimpse of the 'khiladis', Arjun shared a sneak peek of what happens behind-the-scenes on the sets.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared photos featuring Shweta, Vishal, Rahul and himself. In one of the photos, Arjun is seen clad in a hoodie while Shweta is seen sporting a cool jacket. In the picture, Rahul joined Shweta and Arjun and the trio was seen sporting cool sunglasses. In another picture, Shweta and Arjun struck a pose with Vishal Aditya Singh, who is seen donning a cool look in a tee and denim jacket. The photos, though in black and white, give us a glimpse of how the stars turned posers in between stunt shoots.

Sharing the photos, Arjun wrote, "The khiladis are all set to pose .. !!!" As soon as he shared the post, fans started pouring in love in the form of comments. A fan wrote, "Arjun, Shweta & Vishal looks so good." Many wished them luck for the show. Shweta also commented on the post and wrote, "Dude" with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, the show's task master this season again is none other than Rohit Shetty. Apart from Arjun, Shweta, Rahul and Vishal, others who are competing to win include , Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Maheck Chahal, Abhinav Shukla. The show will go on air on Colors TV.

