Shweta Tiwari refers to God while speaking about her bra & lands in trouble; MP minister to take action

Shweta Tiwari is one of the biggest names in the Television industry. The actress often makes it to the headlines for her fashion game, her fitness regime or her daughter Palak Tiwari. Well, the ex Bigg Boss contestant is back in the headlines and this time for not a good reason. Shweta has landed herself in trouble after she made a statement regarding her innerwear during a press conference where she was promoting her upcoming web series ‘Show Stopper’.

Shweta Tiwari in a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday referred to God while speaking about her innerwear. Shweta made a statement, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra).” The moment this video surfaced on social media it went viral in no time. Although the actress said it on a lighter note as a joke, this statement of her did not go down well with the MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Reportedly, he has directed the police to investigate her remark and submit a report within 24 hours.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, when asked about Shweta Tiwari’s statement, minister Mishra told reporters on Thursday, “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter.”

Talking about the web series, ‘Show Stopper’ is a show about fashion which stars Sourabh Raaj Jain in the role of a bra fitter. For the unversed, Sourabh is best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat and it is believed that in her statement Shweta was talking in reference to Sourabh’s famous character. Show Stopper also stars Rohit Roy and Digangana Suryavanshi. All of them were present at the press conference.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan papped; Shweta Tiwari reacts to daughter’s dating rumours