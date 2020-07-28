  1. Home
Shweta Tiwari reminisces her days as a radio jockey

Actress Shweta Tiwari recently did a radio gig for a television show.
Mumbai
Her show "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan" takes a bleak turn where her character Guneet is left heartbroken after a twist of events. In order to distract herself from reality, she goes ahead and does a radio gig. In the gig, she tries sharing her story of heartbreak and deception, to help other women.

"I have been to radio shows. In fact, I worked as an RJ with a popular radio station for almost a year. I used to do a morning show. I was very excited with my comeback as an RJ on the show, as it made me re-live my radio jockey days," Shweta said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You Can Never Pull Her Down #GuneetSikka

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

"I believe radio is an integral part of our lives. Be it long hours of traffic, or while working out or even while doing day-to-day chores, radio uplifts our mood. It's definitely the music as well as the RJs who are so good at what they do, and they have such amazing, infectious energy that they give out to their listeners," she added.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari LASHES OUT at Abhinav Kohli for targeting Palak; Latter asks why she hasn't filed for divorce

Credits :IANS

