Shweta Tiwari resumes shoot for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan post recovering from COVID 19

Shweta Tiwari had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks earlier. However, the actress has now recovered and is back to work.

Shweta Tiwari enjoys a huge fan following owing to her brilliant acting prowess. The actress has been a part of the television industry for a long period and appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Begusarai, and others. A few days earlier, Shweta left her fans and well-wishers worried with the news of her testing positive for COVID-19. The actress who was shooting for the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan back then resorted to self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Now, a report by Tellychakkar states that Shweta Tiwari has resumed work and is back on the sets of the show. As per sources, the actress is currently shooting for her much-awaited wedding sequence with co-star Varun Badola. So, Amber and Guneet will finally tie the knot soon in the show much to the excitement of the audience. If media reports are to be believed, the wedding episode will be telecast on TV soon!

However, the makers reportedly have something in mind ahead of that. They will air the sequence in which Niya’s friend Shri has a weird dream in which both of them along with Rishi, Amber, and others are 10 years older than the present times. He also dreams that Kabir is having a baby and Niya is making her way into the corporate world. On the other hand, Amber has some grey hair while Rishi remains the same in terms of his attitude. Talking about Shweta Tripathi, the actress recently celebrated her birthday with daughter Palak the pictures of which she shared on social media.

Credits :Tellychakkar

