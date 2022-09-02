Shweta Tiwari returns with her new show Main Hoon Aparajita; Watch PROMO here

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She proved her mettle in acting with the popular show Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She is also quite popular on social media and her fans wait for her photos and videos to come out in the public domain. The actress is all set to return to the television with a new show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV.

While sharing the post, Zee TV's official Instagram handle wrote, "Samaaj ki baatein sehkar bhi, Aparajita khadi hai bankar apni betiyon ki dhaal. Sikha rahi hai unhein halaaton se ladna, apne hausle aur vishwaas ke saath. Dekhiye #MainHoonAparajita, 27th September se, Mon-Sat, shaam 7:30 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par. #Promo"

Watch promo of Main Hoon Aparajita here

Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain recently collaborated for a music video, named ‘Jado Main Tere Kol Si’. They look impeccable together in the video. The music video is loved by the fans of the actors. The duo will also be seen working together on the web series, ‘Show Stopper’. It is a show about fashion.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak had earlier opened about her mother's struggles while talking to media. She shared, "We don't spend a lot of time convincing people about our side of the story. My mother's priority has been to make sure that the family is protected. That's what I have focused on as well."

